Senor CIO boss deployed to Foreign Ministry to monitor US embassy activities

Aaron Nhepera

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Deputy Director General of the dreaded Central intelligence Organisation Aaron Nhepera from his position with immediate effect.

He has been assigned to the Ministry of Home Affairs as Permanent Secretary.

In a statement on Wednesday the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said Nhepera joins the Ministry of Home Affairs when there are renewed calls to combat crime and corruption in Zimbabwe.

Commenting on the matter Professor Jonathan Moyo said, “Mnangagwa has completed the clanisation of national intelligence by shunting out Aaron Nhepera from the CIO, where he was deputy director general to Isaac Moyo, who is the director general with Owen Mudha Ncube as minister. National intelligence is now clan intelligence!”