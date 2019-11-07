JUST IN: Chamber of Mines forecasts positive outlook

Ishemunyoro Chingwere Business Reporter

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe’s (CoMZ) 2019 State of the Zimbabwe Mining Industry Survey, has forecast a positive outlook for the mining sector in 2020 with executives expressing confidence that the sector is poised for a boom in the coming year.

Notable variables that contributed to the positive outlook include industry’s forecast on profitability prospects, mining industry growth prospects, market outlook and employment prospects.

The assertion by the CoMZ comes as a major boost to Government which is seeking to grow the mining sector to a US$12 billion export industry by 2023 up from US$2, 7 billion in 2017.

More to follow…