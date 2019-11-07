Herdboy jailed 9 years for stealing cow

BY SILAS NKALA

A LIVESTOCK herder in Kezi, Matabeleland South, has been slapped with a mandatory nine-year jail term for stealing a villager’s beast worth $4 000.

Bukhosi Nyoni (20) pleaded not guilty to a stocktheft charge when he appeared before Kezi resident magistrate Arafat Kozanai on Thursday last week. The magistrate convicted him after overwhelming evidence was tendered against him by the State represented by Smart Tafireyi.

The magistrate then slapped him with a nine-year jail term.

The court was told that on October 1 this year, Nyoni together with his accomplice (name withheld as he is a juvenile) approached Nkosilathi Dube, a butcher at Maphisa indicating they were selling an ox.

They said the ox must be transported at night, which raised Dube’s suspicions and he reported the matter to the police.

It is the State’s case that on October 4, Nyoni and the juvenile arranged with Dube to ferry the beast from Montana Vista Farm, Kezi. Dube alerted police officers who set a trap.

On arrival, Nyoni loaded the beast into Dube’s truck. Police officers, who were watching from a distance, arrested Nyoni.