Businessman threatens kombi driver over girlfriend

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO businessman, Elvis Basira, has been reported to the police for allegedly threatening to shoot kombi driver Edgar Gumbo for dating his ex-girlfriend.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed that they were investigating the allegations.

“I confirm the assault of Gumbo on Sunday … investigations that Gumbo was also threatened with a gun are ongoing,” Simango said yesterday.

Gumbo claimed Basira assaulted him before threatening to shoot him for dating his ex-girlfriend.

The incident reportedly took place in Pumula high-density suburb.

“Basira threatened to shoot me with a pistol in front of passengers after he blocked my way with his vehicle. I had just dropped one of my passengers at a service station in Pumula,” Gumbo said.

The matter was reported at Pumula Police Station.

Simango said no arrests had been made as they were still investigating the matter.

Repeated efforts to contact Basira for comment were fruitless since Monday.