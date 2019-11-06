JUST IN: BCC blasts ZIFA over Barbourfields lighting

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has refuted allegations by ZIFA that the upcoming AFCON match between Zimbabwe and Botswana was taken away from Barbourfields because of malfunctioning floodlights.

The match scheduled to kick-off at 6pm is now set to be played at the National Sports Stadium on November 15. The Council’s Senior Public Relations Officer Nesisa Mpofu issued a statement this afternoon to “clarify” their position after ZIFA had indicated BCC failed to guarantee the working condition of the floodlights.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to clarify the issue on the above subject matter and subsequent Press Release from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). Council is not involved in the decision on the venue for the football match nor were we involved in the proposal for the game to be held in Bulawayo.

“The City of Bulawayo did get communication from a representative from ZIFA asking about the floodlights at Barbourfields Stadium and they were duly advised through a letter after tests that the lights were in a good working condition.”

