Sports Reporter

KAITANO Tembo’s SuperSport United failed to score for the first time in seven games and 630 minutes of league action in a 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows in a match which more importantly featured six Zimbabwe international players in different roles.

SuperSport United drew with the Durban side in a Absa Premiership match on Tuesday evening at Mbombela Stadium. Kaitano Tembo’s troops last month won the MTN8 Cup.