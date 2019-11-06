JUST IN: Netball Association under spotlight

Sports Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) gave the Zimbabwe Netball Association (ZINA) up to November 1 to respond to the several allegations levelled against them by their stakeholders.

This comes after a group of netball stakeholders submitted a petition to the Sports Commission early last month expressing concern over how ZINA were running the game in the country. SRC Director-General Prince Mupazviriho today said they are looking into the matter after receiving the submissions.

More to follow…