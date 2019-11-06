Delta Lager Beer Sales Plummets By 40% In 2019’s Second Quarter- Report

The biggest alcoholic beverage brewery in the country, Delta has seen a decline in lager beer sales for the quarter leading to 30 September 2019 ZTN News reports.

According to the publication:

The company said lager beer volumes for the quarter were down 40 percent compared to last year. Usually a good performer, sorghum beer also recorded a 29 percent decline in volume for the quarter with consumers migrating to lower priced alternatives.

Delta is on record saying it had to increase their prices frequently but modestly to keep up with the inflation according to ZTN.

