‘Anything Goes’ set for Reps Theatre

Andrew Moyo

Reps Theatre comes alive from November 13 to 17 as the dance community converges for this year’s edition of Stars of Tomorrow.

A Dance Trust of Zimbabwe production, this exciting annual show gives children between the ages five and 16 a platform to showcase their dancing skills.

The dance spectacle, which is running under the theme “Anything Goes”, will comprise of numerous dance schools taking part in various productions including “Beauty and the Beast”, “Mary Poppins”, “ABBA”, “Around the World”, “Looney Toons”, “Sunflowers”, “Carnival”, “Musicals” and “Rainbows”.

While the show only featured classical ballet during its early years, other genres have now been incorporated to make it a bit more exciting.

Over 400 children are involved in the production every year with attendees being treated to classical ballet, hip-hop, rhythmic gymnastics, tap, modern and contemporary dance displays from the youthful dancers.

One of the participating dance teachers, Debbie Fleming, said this year’s theme was interesting as participating dancers were staging any performance of their choice.

“This year’s theme is ‘Anything Goes’ which means that all the dancing schools are putting in whatever they feel like in this show,” said Fleming.

“There is so much variety in the mix which will certainly make it a bit more interesting for those who will be in attendance.”

She added that those who are interested in attending the event should buy their tickets earlier so as to avoid disappointment as the show usually sells out.