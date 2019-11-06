JUST IN: POLAD to engage UN on sanctions

Takunda Maodza in NYANGA

THE Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) has resolved to engage the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and the international community over the need to urgently remove illegal Western sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe nearly two decades ago.

Addressing a press conference today at the closure of a two-day workshop on ZIDERA and sanctions here, POLAD co-convener and National Peace and Reconciliation Commission chairperson Justice Selo Nare said sanctions were a threat to life.

POLAD is an assembly of 17 political parties that participated in harmonised elections last year. POLAD also came up with nine other resolutions.