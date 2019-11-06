‘Silent genocide happening in Zimbabwe’ says Chamisa

Leader of Zimbabwes biggest opposition party, Nelson Chamisa is seen during an interview with the Associated Press in Harare, Thursday, March, 8, 2018. Chamisa is a charismatic lawyer and trained pastor who seeks to capitaliize on goodwill towards his deceased predecessor and highlight the past of his militarty backed opponent, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of committing a silent genocide through its failure to address the challenges facing the health sector.

Said Chamisa, “It surprises me that the Mnangagwa regime would fire medical doctors instead of simply paying them a living wage. These are fruits of illegitimacy. There is a silent genocide taking place in Zimbabwe as our hospitals have been shut down for 2 months now. Pay doctors a living wage!”

On Tuesday Health Services Board fired 77 doctors out of 80 who were arraigned before a disciplinary hearing.

Doctors have organised a solidarity protest meeting to be held at Parirenyatwa hospital on Wednesday.

Some social media users have accused Chamisa of being docile and failing to provide leadership.

One Bernad told Chamisa that, “We are tired of you coming mourning here on the twitter street as if you are an ordinary person. People are looking up to you for leadership. You need to realise that you are a leader and an influential one for that matter. Your tweets are now becoming annoying.”