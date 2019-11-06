TelOne launches mobile sim card

Sunday Mail Reporter

Fixed telephone services provider, TelOne, has launched its own mobile sim card, in a move set to provide an affordable and accessible communication platform for its customers.

The launch of the sim card comes at a time when almost every other network is reviewing mobile data tariffs on a weekly basis.

Confirming the launch of the “Blaze Sim”, Tel-One’s managing director, Mrs Chipo Mutasa, said the move has been inspired by a need to improve customer experiences.

She also clarified that the launch of her company’s mobile sim card does not mean that the country now has four mobile phone service providers. “Blaze Lite is not going to be a fourth mobile network but it will function in almost the same manner as other voice-over-internet protocols,” she said.

The “Blaze Sim” comes in packages ranging from the minimum $54 for Blaze Lite, which is 8GB and 15 voice minutes to a maximum of $489 for unlimited data and 100 voice minutes.

The Blaze Lite will also provide indoor modems.

The Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Courier Services, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe, said as part of the partial privatisation process, TelOne and Netone packages will soon be offered as one.