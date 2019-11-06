JUST IN: UK envoys meet ED

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Two envoys from the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa this morning.

The two are Mrs Harriet Matthews the Director for Africa in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Ms Debbie Palmer the Director for West and Southern Africa in the UK Department for International Development.

Speaking after meeting the President Mrs Matthews said they were on a visit to assess the situation in the country and had met stakeholders from various sectors of society.

More to follow…