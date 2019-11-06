JUST IN: Call for unity ahead of people’s conference

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has called for unity ahead of ZANU PF’s Annual National People’s Conference scheduled for December.

The 18th Annual National People’s Conference will be held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East Province from December 10 to the 15th. Speaking during a Provincial Committee meeting held in Marondera over the weekend, Mashonaland East War Veterans Chairperson Cde Sigauke called for the association to be united and make the event a success.

He also implored the liberation war veterans to remain focused and not be swayed into forming or joining splinter groups or parties which do not have the people at heart. He said the upcoming event needs the association’s support.