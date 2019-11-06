Mnangagwa meets British Ambassador

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson is this Wednesday paying a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare.

Also present are envoys, Harriet Matthews, the Director for Africa in the Foreign and Commonwealth office and Debbie Palmer, the Director for West and Southern Africa in the UK Department for International Development. The envoys are currently in a closed-door meeting.

The meeting is held when Zimbabwe is trying to mend relations with the international community, particularly the West whose relations with Zimbabwe turned sour two decades ago over alleged human rights violations committed during the fast track land reform programme.

More: ZBC News