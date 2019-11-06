Enzo Ishall drops Highest Score visuals

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

DANCEHALL artiste Enzo Ishall’s latest single, Highest Score — which dropped late on Monday has been trending on YouTube clocking nearly 40 000 views in less than 48 hours.

Produced by Passion Java Records (PJR), the video is littered with preacher Passion Java’s fingerprints, with its extra-terrestrial feel and themed around a hell-like experience as the persona seeks to evade devil-like creatures seeking to devour him.

Enzo Ishall explained that the theme of the video song, done mainly in Jamaican Patois, was centred on God’s protection over his life.

“God will protect me from all evil no matter how hard these demons will try to destroy me… I will get the highest score,” he said in an Instagram post.

“This video shows how demons are fighting me in my dreams and in real life, but I no longer fear, I have gathered up all the strength I need.”

The video — which has an international flair courtesy of its classy visuals — is likely to be a point of conjecture following the musician’s departure from Chillspot Records, from where he was lured by Java.

The development torched a storm with punters arguing it would mark the end of Enzo Ishall’s blossoming music career in its infancy.

Java is on record saying he was not investing into Zimbabwe’s unprofitable music industry, but was simply giving promising artistes a helping hand.

He said when he first met Enzo Ishall the musician could not even afford to pay for a trip into the city centre.

“It was tough. And I spoke to DJ Levels and said we should help the young man… I have used more than $10 000 on Enzo. We have a video coming out shortly called the Highest Score. That’s the best ever song that Enzo has ever sung,” he said.

“We used over R1,2 million. I flew over 20 people from Zimbabwe. I flew people from Cape Town to Johannesburg. We booked over 18 hotel rooms and fed people for four days. We signed an agreement and paid a big company to shoot the video. It’s more than a song. It’s a movie in itself.”

Enzo Ishall hit the limelight a few years ago with monster tracks such as Kanjiva, 50 Magate and Smart Inotangira Kutsoka.