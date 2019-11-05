Anthony Mackie gets a divorce

Meanwhile, Chris Evans recently admitted he accidentally spoiled the ending of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for Anthony.

He said: “While we were filming in Atlanta, I had a few people over to watch football or something, and Mackie was the first one to show up.

“I didn’t know he didn’t know what was going to happen. I say, ‘Hey, man, isn’t that scene fantastic?’ and he said, ‘What scene?’ And I said, ‘The scene where I give you the shield!’ And he said, ‘You’re giving me the shield?’

“And I said ‘Oh no,’ so I ran to my room and I got the scene and gave it to him, and I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he’s getting the shield,. And he was so happy and you immediately feel like, ‘Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige deserved this.’ But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving. It was a nice way to have — just between us — the transition of characters.”

Anthony, 41, has also previously admitted to having his sights set on playing James Bond one day and would like to portray a “mellow” version of the suave spy.

He has said: “I’ve thought about this a lot. My Bond would be cool, I mean smooth, milky smooth.

“No nonsense, no pretence. My James Bond would be a very, very mellow man with the ladies. He would be very aggressive in his fighting style.

“And his Aston Martin would be a convertible with 20 inch rims and an 808 sound system in the trunk so you can hear him coming. That’s my Bond.”