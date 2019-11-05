77 doctors fired

Post Reporter

Seventy seven of the 80 doctors who appeared before disciplinary hearings have been found guilty and were discharged from the public service, the Health Services Board has said.

In a statement this afternoon, HSB chairman Dr Paulinus Sikosana said the doctors were being charged in terms of section 4 of the Labour (National Employment Code of Conduct), Regulations, Statutory Instrument 15 of 2006 (the Code).

“Seventy seven of the 80 doctors were found guilty of absenting themselves from duty without leave or reasonable cause for days ranging from five or more and discharged from the health service,” said Dr Sikosana.

He said HSB is continuing with hearings and are expected to be concluded by November 15 2019.