JUST IN: Masvingo ropes in IDBZ for water augmentation

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Masvingo city council has engaged the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe(IDBZ) to help in the mobilisation of US$60 million for phase 2 of the water augmentation project to end recurrent water woes.

The city is grappling with severe water shortages blamed on demand which is outstripping supply forcing some suburbs to go for weeks

without the precious liquid. Acting Town Clerk Mr Edward Mukaratirwa says they will soon ink a Memorandum of Understanding with IDBZ paving the way for the financial institution to start mobilising funds for the water project.

Mr Mukaratirwa says compilation of the financial feasibility report has been completed with a full report soon to be submitted to

government for the granting of borrowing powers for the project. The water upgrade project entails duplicating the entire water

pumping,purification, conveyancing and storage infrastructure to boost capacity to 60 megalitres from the current 30.

Masvingo city has undergone phenomenal growth in population causing a spike in demand for water.