BREAKING: 77 doctors fired

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Government has fired 77 striking doctors after finding them guilty of absenteeism.

The Health Services Board said the doctors have since been discharged from public service following disciplinary hearings which the doctors absconded from.

In a statement this afternoon, HSB chairman Dr Paulinus Sikosana said the doctors were being charged in terms of section 4 of the Labour (National Employment Code of Conduct), Regulations, Statutory Instrument 15 of 2006 (the Code).

“77 of the 80 doctors were found guilty of absenting themselves from duty without leave or reasonable cause for days ranging from five or more and discharged from the health service,” said Dr Sikosana.

He said HSB is continuing with hearings and are expected to be concluded by November 15 2019.