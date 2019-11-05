Carling Black Label Pool Championships swing into action

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Carling Black Label National Pool Championships get underway on Saturday, with action to go on in the provinces for three weeks until the national finals are held at the end of the month.

Marondera, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mrewa/Mutoko, Rusape, Chitungwiza, Kariba and Hwange are the places where the activities are taking place on Saturday.

The next nationwide activities are lined up for 16 November with the last piece of action at provincial level on 23 November before the national final finals take place on 30 November. Winners from the provincial competitions will qualify for the national tournament.

Carling Black Label National Pool Championships 2018 winners Tendai Mubaiwa(left) and Charity Ncube (right)

In the finals, there will be 64 men and 32 women battling it out to win the desirable prizes that the sponsors are giving away this year. Carling Black Label will be rewarding the two winners, from the men and women’s divisions with a pool table and ZWL$10,000.

Delta Beverages said Carling Black Label is the beer that distinguishes the game of pool as a major passion point for its consumers and that is why the brand has sponsored the Carling Black Label National Pool Tournaments for many years now. The country’s leading beverage manufacturer the sponsorship is driven by the efforts to develop and reward the spirit of championship amongst their consumers.

At last year’s national tournament held at Raylton Sports Club in Bulawayo, Tendai Mubaiwa of Harare was the men’s champion with victory over Lewis Munyama also from the capital city. It was the second CBL National Pool Championships triumph for the man nicknamed “Inspector”, after he was the best male player at the same competition in 2015.

In the women, Charity Ncube of Kadoma was the winner, with success over Flatta Moyo of Gwanda. Ncube was also the women’s champion at a similar tournament in 2016.

