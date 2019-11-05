LATEST: Bosso, ZPC Kariba face off at BF in Chibuku Super Cup semifinal

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will get to enjoy playing at Barbourfields Stadium once again, this time when they face ZPC Kariba in the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup on Sunday.

The Premier Soccer League announced on Tuesday that Bosso and Kauya Katuru turu will square off at Emagumeni on Sunday while the winner of the match between Triangle and Harare City has a date with Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium the day before.

Harare City and Triangle meet at Rufaro on Wednesday in what is a repeat of the 2018 final which the Sugar Boys won 2-0 at Gibbo to decide the team that will meet clash with Ngezi Platinum.

While Highlanders are the away team, just like they were against FC Platinum in the quarterfinals, they are sure to enjoy the bulk of the support against ZPC Kariba. Bosso demolished FC Platinum 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the country’s most rewarding club competition, that is bankrolled by Delta Beverages.

Playing at Barbourfields will also boost Bosso’s chances of making it to the final against a team they have struggled to beat in Kariba.

Should Highlanders to the final, chances are high that the final will take place at Barbourfields for the first time since the Chibuku Super Cup made a return in 2014.

