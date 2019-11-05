Zimbabwe govt Foreign Ministry denies retracting attacks on US Ambassador

United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols and Zimbabwe Foreign Minister Sibusiso B Moyo

Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo has not retracted or denounced the statement he issued last week attacking the American Ambassador Brian Nichols, the Spokesperson in his Ministry Shepherd Gwenzi has said.

Gwenzi’s utterances comes after media reports carried stories that Moyo was pleading with the American Embassy that he was not the author of the statement in fear of being put on sanctions list.

In a statement Gwenzi announced that, “For the record the Honourable Minister has neither retracted nor renounced his statement. The said reports are mischievous and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.”

Responding to Gwenzi Professor Jonathan Moyo told the Minister of Information to allow General Moyo to speak for himself.

“You don’t need reminding that when you are in a hole, you don’t get out by continuing to dig. Neither you nor Shepherd Gwenzi are Minister SB Moyo’s spokespersons. The only way to put this matter to bed is for the foreign minister to speak for himself: he has a Twitter

handle!”