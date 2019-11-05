LATEST: Senior doctors on Mpilo situation

Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Senior Doctors Association has said the situation at Mpilo Hospital was far from normal as most doctors were on strike.

Responding to sentiments by Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya that 71 percent of doctors were not on strike and major procedures were not suspended, in a statement today, the doctors said most junior and middle doctors were “incapacitated” and on strike.

Without giving statistics, the association said the outpatients department was closed and patients have to wait for long hours to be attended to at the casualty department.

“Contrary to peddled reports, the situation at Mpilo is critical. We are incapacitated as highlighted by ZSDA members across the country and we demand that the situation be treated with the urgency it deserves.”

However, Dr Ngwenya said the hospital was open and offering live saving treatment.

“Like I said there are some doctors on strike but more are reporting for duty and essential services are being offered.”