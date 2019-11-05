JUST IN: SSB paymaster fired

Crime Reporter

THE Public Service Commission paymaster at the Salary Services Bureau, Brighton Chiuzingo who was last year suspended on allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement has been relieved of his duties.

In December last year, Government suspended Chiuzingo following reports of abuse of office and mismanagement, pending investigations. The Herald has it on good authority that Chiuzingo was recently issued with a dismissal letter.

“He was discharged of his duties and he is no longer part of the SSB,” said a source.

The development comes after Chiuzingo had been accused of his involvement in corrupt activities, among other shady deals before he was given a suspension letter.