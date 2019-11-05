Turmoil as factionalism in MDC unfolds

Tongai Matutu

Members of the opposition MDC in Masvingo province are reportedly fighting for influential positions in the party.

Regional chairperson, James Gumbi and former deputy youth minister, Tongai Matutu are allegedly at loggerheads as Matutu is sabotaging party programmes in a bid to portray the chairperson as a failure in the eyes of the national leadership.

Gumbi told Daily News that Matutu and those backing him had the backing of party bigwigs. He added:

The problem is that he (Matutu) is supported by a good number of national standing committee members that is why he does what he is doing without reprimand. We offered him the position of provincial secretary as we attempted to unite the party after Congress, but he refused because he thinks he is bigger than that. Under those circumstances, what can we do?

On the other hand, Matutu accuses Gumbi’s executive of failure saying that it was not properly elected and has failed to set up proper local structures.

The alleged factionalism comes at a time when the party has so far performed dismally in the by-elections held countrywide.

