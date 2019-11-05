Junior tennis team impress

By Freeman Makopa

Tennis Zimbabwe coach Martin Dzuwa says they are impressed by the level of performance displayed by the junior team which represented the country at the ITF/CAT African Junior tournament for the 14-and-under held in Mauritius recently.

The tournament took place from November 1 to 4.

Takura Muhwandagara lost 6-2, 6-4 in the finals against Verbard Boris of Reunion, while in the girls category, Tanyaradzwa Midzi settled for third place after beating Mabrook Hana Moataz of Egypt 6-3, 6-4.

“Takura Muhwandagara and the other guys played well just that the conditions were not that good as it was too windy. Takura was trying to be a little bit aggressive and started to make errors, but he played very well. His serves were not that good and his opponent took advantage of that, but it was a good match. He did well to get to the finals and it was not an easy tournament.

“Tanyaradzwa Midzi also did well in the girls category. She was solid at the back and she managed to withstand the rallies but she could not beat the Egyptian and settled for third position,” Dzuwa said.

Takura proved powerful in the first round, beating Andrianavalona Mihaja of Madagascar 6-0, 6-0 to progress to the next round where he clashed with Lam Wai Yam, thrashing him 6-0,6-1 and later faced Rabarijoana Tefy Ranja of Madagascar who he beat 7-6,6-2.

He continued with the same form to outclass Noor Al Din of Egypt 6-0,6-1 which was his ticket to the finals where he found the going tough against Boris.

Dzuwa said they were looking forward to impress in the next competition which started yesterday at the same venue.

“Yes, we are looking forward to do more in the next competition and we hope this time we will be more successful,” he added.