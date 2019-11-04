No water at Zimbabwe President’s State residence

Zimbabwe’s State House and Zimbabwe House have been severely affected by the worsening water woes in Harare it has been revealed.

Sources from Harare told us that the water shortage has not spared the President’s official residence.

“The situation is bad in Harare to an extent that even the President of Zimbabwe is affected by the matter. Recently when we were at State House, we saw those black drums that were full of water and we were told that the Presidential staffers are buying the drums and using them for all the hygiene related services in State house.”

On Monday President Emmerson Mnangagwa toured the Morton Jeffrey Water Treatment plant to get an appreciation of the problems at the City Water Works.