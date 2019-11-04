BREAKING: Harare municipal nurses down tools

Paidamoyo Chipunza

Nurses at all council clinics in Harare have gone on strike with effect from today citing incapacitation.

By midmorning on Monday only sisters-in-charge had reported for work at most local authority owned clinics.

In an interview with The Herald this morning, City Health director Dr Prosper Chonzi said the latest development was a big blow to health sector considering the current withdrawal of labour by doctors at government hospitals.

“As you know, most patients were now receiving treatment from clinics because of the current industrial action at central hospitals. This development will leave more patients stranded and with no alternatives to care,” said Dr Chonzi.