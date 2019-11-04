Zanu-Pf in fundraising drive as it gears for 18th Annual People’s Conference

Joseph Madzimure – Senior Reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party is expecting to raise $5 million for its 18th Annual National People’s Conference to be held in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East next month.

Last week, the party sent a circular to provincial chairpersons directing them to raise funds in preparation of the conference.

Each province is expected to raise at least $500 000 to ensure the party host a successful conference.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe said the party’s eight administrative districts had already met to consider various fundraising activities.

His Matabeleland North counterpart Cde Richard Moyo said the province was already working towards meeting the target.