10 pupils expelled in Zimbabwe for kissing

A school in Manicaland has expelled 10 pupils seen kissing and caressing each other in a viral video.

The pupils are seen inside a classroom virtually emptied of furniture passionately kissing and touching in pairs in the one-minute-38-seconds video.

Catholic-run St Therese High School in in Makoni West, 60km from Rusape, sent the pupils home after the video was widely-circulated on social media last week.

The video is thought to have been recorded by a fellow pupil.

The Manica Post reported on Friday that all the boys seen in the video are sitting their final Ordinary Level examinations, but some of the girls are in Form 2 and Form 3.

The school’s headmistress Euphrasia Mudiwa refused to comment about the incident, referring questions to the church.

Edward Shumba, the provincial education director, said the incident was under investigation.

Manica Post, citing sources at the school, said all the pupils had been expelled. Those writing examinations were now doing so coming from home.

St Therese was established in the 1960s as a teacher training college before being turned into a day secondary school after independence in 1983. The school introduced a boarding facility for girls in 2016, becoming the first boarding school in Makoni West.