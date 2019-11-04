Town clerk suspension challenge flops

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza’s bid to challenge her suspension has hit a snag after an independent tribunal, led by Melusi Moyo of Dube-Banda Nzarayapenga legal practitioners, dismissed the application, Southern Eye has established.

Mayor Josiah Makombe yesterday confirmed the dismissal of the application and said disciplinary hearings against Gwatipedza will continue tomorrow.“Yes, she (Gwatipedza) had challenged the validity of her suspension, but it was dismissed,” he said.

“The disciplinary hearings continue on Tuesday (tomorrow). The lawyers for both parties have commitments on Monday hence the pushing of proceedings to Tuesday.”

Gwatipedza, who appeared before the independent tribunal last week, through her lawyer Valentine Mutatu challenged the suspension, arguing that Moyo’s appointment was not done procedurally.

The defence legal team argued that the presiding officer’s appointment was not done by a duly constituted special council meeting.They also argued that Makombe did not append his signature on the suspension letter and that a councillor signed on his behalf, which they said was not procedural.

Gwatipedza was suspended three weeks ago on allegations of dereliction of duty, incompetence, mismanagement of council affairs and corruption, among others.

Chamber secretary Vakai Chikwekwe is currently the acting town clerk.

Meanwhile, the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund, launched on Friday last week, was snubbed by the corporate world.Makombe said this year’s target was $500 000 and appealed to well-wishers to donate towards helping the less-privileged.

He said the fund-raising team has so far managed to get $74 000 through a golf tournament.

