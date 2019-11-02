Ariana Grande named top-selling live female artist of 2019

Ariana Grande has been named by StubHub UK as the biggest-selling live female artist of 2019.

The “thank u, next” hitmaker has taken the number one spot in the list compiled by ticketing outlet StubHub UK, who found that music fans from 56 countries had purchased tickets for the US pop superstar’s “Sweetener World Tour” shows in the UK this year.

The 26-year-old superstar beat the likes of Madonna, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Billie Eilish, Pink, and even her ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Side to Side’ collaborator Nicki Minaj to the crown.

A StubHub UK spokesperson told BANG Showbiz: “Ariana Grande’s tour created huge demand among her fans this year, and with her incredible run of number one albums and hits that perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“Music fans from 56 countries purchased tickets through StubHub UK to come and see her live in Britain, perhaps indicating that many of her followers chose to see the tour in multiple cities across different countries.

“There’s absolutely nothing like seeing your favourite artists perform right there in front of you, and for Ariana and her fans the ‘Sweetener’ tour has proved a massive success.”

According to StubHub UK’s sales data, one fifth of all ticket purchases for the UK shows were made by people living in London, and the ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker is one of the biggest-selling live acts of the past three years.

StubHub UK’s top 12 biggest-selling live female acts of 2019 are:

1. Ariana Grande

2. Pink

3. Billie Eilish

4. Nicki Minaj

5. Cher

6. Christina Aguilera

7. Hayley Kiyoko

8. Rita Ora

9. Kylie Minogue

10. Mariah Carey

11. Robyn

12. Madonna