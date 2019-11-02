Triangle in do-or-die Caf Confed Cup tie

TRIANGLE United has an uphill task of scoring at least three goals without conceding against Mauritania’s Nouadhibou if they are to proceed to the mini-league stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The two sides clash in the preliminary play-off second leg match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The Mauritanians are carrying what looks like a healthy lead after winning the return leg 2-0 last week, but Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro is confident his side is capable of turning the tables.

Triangle arrived in Bulawayo on Wednesday and have been training at the match venue ever since.

“Preparations have been going on very well. Obviously, having gone down in the first leg we are under pressure to deliver, but we feel we have a very good chance of overturning things and progressing to the mini-league stage,” Mangwiro said.

He said their biggest setback in Mauritania last Sunday was failing to convert several chances that came their way.

“Our biggest letdown was poor conversion where we had a glut of chances, but failed to put away even a single one and it proved detrimental to our cause because they had two quick goals and it gave them the much-needed impetus and we were on the back foot,” Mangwiro said.

The Triangle gaffer said everyone is raring to go with no injury worries in camp.

“We are good to go. We don’t have any injury worries in our camp. We just have to make a few decisions based on what we intend to do,”

Nouadhibou scored two quick goals inside five minutes through Mahammane Cisse on the 52nd minute and skipper Abdulaye Gueye.