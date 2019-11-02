Indian family hauled to court over travel scam

THREE elderly members of an Indian family have been arrested on charges of defrauding a British citizen of £67 400 in a travel scam.

By Harriet Chikandiwa

Musa Ahmed Yousaf (83), former director of Carefree Travel, Musa Akil Yousaf (51), Yousaf Aisha Musa (80), former managing director of Carefree Travel, as well as Rutendo Berejena (44), who is also a director of the company, appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mushamba, who granted them $1 000 bail each.

They were remanded to November 27 for possible trial.

The complainant is British-based Mohammed Ahmed.

Allegations are that sometime in September 2017, the accused persons allegedly misrepresented to Ahmed that Carefree Travel was in need of capital injection in order to finance a facility which they claimed to have with Emirates Airlines.

It is alleged that Emirates would enable Carefree Travel to buy tickets at discounted prices for resale to its customers, yet in actual fact they knew that no such facility

existed.

Because of the misrepresentation, Ahmed injected £67 400 into Carefree Travel, which he lost and nothing was recovered.