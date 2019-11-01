Singita Pamushana Lodge — A must visit

Perched high on a sandstone ridge, Singita Pamushana Lodge’s eight elegant suites — all with private plunge pools — is set within the 130 000-acre Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve in Zimbabwe’s remote Southeast.

Drawing inspiration from the rich tribal history of the region, the lodge’s design features bold geometric patterns, tile inlays and carved furniture, as well as comforting natural fabrics, raw silks and woven leather elements. The organic-shaped buildings feature detailed thatch-and-stonework, carefully curated interiors, and picturesque views of the landscape and Malilangwe Dam below, while the lodge’s expansive decks deepen connections with nature.

A cliff-top fire-pit and signature Singita ‘‘bar-deli’’ invite al fresco dining and storytelling under the stars.

The spacious suites include four one-bedroom suites, one two-bedroom family suite (perfect for two adults and two children), one three-bedroom family suite (perfect for two adults and four children) and two three-bedroom suites (ideal for four adults travelling together).

The Malilangwe Reserve boasts one of the highest concentrations of the endangered black rhino and its abundant wildlife makes for unparalleled game-viewing opportunities.

With private access to this untouched wilderness, guests can immerse themselves in nature on twice-daily game drives, bush walks, sundowner boat cruises, excursions to rock art sites and more.

The Singita Pamushana Lodge experience

The rich tribal history of the region is the inspiration for the design of Singita Pamushana Lodge, drawing on the proud heritage of ancient Zimbabwe.

Perched atop a sandstone ridge overlooking the shimmering expanse of the Malilangwe Dam, the lodge is a celebration of its incredible wilderness setting. — Wires.