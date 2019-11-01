Artiste vows to wow fans after European tour

Andrew Moyo

Neo soul artiste Prayer “Prayersoul” Mtamangira will be showcasing his vocal abilities tonight at Alliance Francaise, where he stages his first major concert in the capital after returning from a European tour.

The gig, which is dubbed “An Evening with PrayerSoul”, is the second edition of his annual affair that is usually held during this time of the year.

Today, the artiste will not just be dropping soulful jams, but will also get to share experiences from his European adventure through a documentary film.

The 22-minute documentary – which was produced by Anthouse Productions and Soulution Music, with Ugandan filmaker Ak Simba being the director – captures a diverse range of performances and showcases behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.

It shows personal aspects of the tour’s preparations and also gives backstage snapshots.

While many people have seen PrayerSoul’s solo acoustic sessions, tonight he will be performing with a full band.

Other exciting musicians such Tamy, Masa, Dreal Nova and Taz will also take to the stage.

PrayerSoul told The Sunday Mail that he has plenty of surprises for his fans.

“This is an annual concert that we stage around this time of the year and to everyone who is coming, I just wanted say brace yourselves for an extraordinary night of musical performances,” he said.