Whats up this weekend?

Today

Castle Lager National Braai Fest

Old Hararians Sports Club is the place to be today and tomorrow as it plays host to The Castle Lager Braai Festival.

Since inception, this annual fete has been the biggest braai event in the country and this year it is set to be even bigger considering it is being held over a two day period.

Winky D, Freeman, Killer T, ExQ, Takura, Judgement Yard, DJ Storm, Templeman, Gary B, DJ Naida, DJ Cech, DJ Fafi, Chucknosis, DJ Eve and DJ Mbale are among the performers who will entertain patrons during this festive marathon.

In the buildup to this weekend, nationwide activations have been held in Masvingo, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Gweru, Chitungwiza, Bulawayo and several leisure spots in Harare, including KwaFatso in Glen Norah.

First Fridays at the National Gallery

This month’s edition of the First Fridays which is running under the theme “Game On” is poised to be an exciting affair for gamers with an array of activities lined up for tonight.

From video games to drinking games that include beer pong and jenga, it is clear that the organisers want to take on a refreshing twist to this monthly outing.

The event takes place on every first Friday of the month and is aimed at giving life to the gallery, drawing revellers to interact with the space as they engage in the eclectic and ever-changing curated programme of live music, outdoor theatre picnics, stand-up comedy and gallery tours.

Victor Kunonga’s album launch

After a long hiatus, Afro-jazz artiste Victor Kunonga has finally decided to give his fans a new album, “Ndatsva” which is being launched tonight at Hellenic Cultural Centre.

This will be his fifth album which comes four years after his last offering “Kwedu”.

The Golden Ball 2019

For the past few years, Juice The Strongest DJ has been celebrating his birthday in style, with his party dubbed “The Golden Ball” being one of the most popular events on the Pablo’z VIP calendar.

“Like we are doing it for TV”, is one of the DJ’s favorite phrases and those who have attended previous editions of this ball can confirm that the statement best describes these parties.

From the elegant red carpet setting to the Champaign popping aspect, this will be one party not to miss for those who want to experience the best in upmarket fun.

Saturday

Braai Out

Tomorrow King Fisher Park is the venue for the third edition of another interesting outdoor event, the Braai Out.

Selmor Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Hush, King Her and Merciless are some of the artistes who are billed to perform at the event.

K.O at Wood Sensations

Top South African hip hop artiste K.O will be in the capital tomorrow where he is set to perform at Wood Sensations Club.

When the rapper made his debut performance in Harare, he left a lasting impression after pulling off a solid performance.

Being one of the biggest artistes in South Africa, he has a huge catalogue of singalong hits including “Caracara”, “Skhanda Love”, “Son of a Gun”, “One Time” and “Say You Will” to name a few.

Supporting acts will include DJ Stavo, C Skills, Butler, MC Cut and MC Tatts.

Sunday

Hp Lubes Castrol 2019 Drag Racing Grand Finale

It has been an exciting year on the drag racing scene, but as they say, all good things come to an end.

This coming Sunday the Hp Lubes Castrol 2019 Drag Racing Grand Finale takes center stage at Donnybrook Raceway, marking the end of this year’s drag racing calendar.

Being the country’s most popular and exciting motor racing competition, this event is not to be missed as some of the fastest drivers in the country will want to prove one last time that they are the best in the business.