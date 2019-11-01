JUST IN: Botswana leader Masisi sworn-in

Lincoln Towindo in GABORONE, Botswana

President Mnangagwa this morning witnessed the swearing in of Botswana’s fifth democratic leader President Mokgweetsi Masisi at a colourful ceremony here at the University of Botswana’s Indoor Sports Arena in Gaborone.

The President joined his colleagues presidents filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and Edgar Lungu of Zambia as well as representatives of other SADC leaders as President Masisi took the oath of office.

Chief Justice Terrence Ronnowane administered the oath before a cheering crowd of thousands of Batswana. The swearing in ceremony at the UB Sports arena was the first one to take place away from Parliament Building since the country’s independence. In a brief interview with local public broadaster BTV President Mnangagwa congratulated the people of Botswana for a peaceful and free election.

More details to follow…