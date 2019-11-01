Makuyana launches second album

LOCAL gospel artiste Elliot Makuyana is set to unite gospel artistes during his second album launch at Full Gospel Church of God in Strathaven, Harare, on November 6.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

The launch of Tumirai Shoko will be graced by top gospel acts including Michael Mahendere and Tawanda Tehillah as well as Wenyasha Chingono and Chelsea Mguni, who are also featured on the album alongside Takesure Zamar Ncube and Tawanda Mbizi.

Star FM Gospel Greats presenter, Yvonne Tivatye will be the master of ceremony.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style recently, Makuyana said the eight-track offering, which was recorded at Eternity Studio, was produced by Midzi.

Makuyana said the album was themed on honesty and commitment to God.

“The album mainly talks about the faithfulness of God in every situation. It seeks to encourage people to totally depend on God. The songs seek to encourage people to keep on believing in God in every circumstance,” he said.

The 29-year-old musician, who said he got inspiration from the Word of God and his life experiences, composes worship songs that seek to draw people closer to God.

Makuyana added that his forthcoming production was unique in various ways compared to his previous works.

Apart from the title track, the new album is made up of the songs Ndawana Shamwari, Hallelujah, Ndakatengwa Neropa raJesu, Tinayo Hama, Mufudzi Wangu, Tsunga Moyo and Zvivimbiso.

The artiste ventured into music while still at Kuwadzana High School where he was part of the school choir.

He said he started playing the keyboard early in life, with encouragement from his mother.