MSU student attempts to burn bus at accident scene

A MIDLANDS State University (MSU) student was this week spared jail time for smashing a Trip Trans bus’ windows with burning logs in a fit of rage at an accident scene in Chipinge.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

Denford Semwayo (25) of Clear Water Chipinge, who is an MSU student, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to malicious damage to property when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Joshua Nembaware.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison of which five months were conditionally suspended. The remainder was suspended on condition he pays $400 damages to the bus company.

In mitigation, Semwayo said he damaged the bus after being assaulted by passengers from the bus.

“I was angry because I had been assaulted by people who had disembarked from the bus. I ask for forgiveness and for the State to exercise leniency when arriving on its sentence since I am still a student who is in the middle of his studies at MSU,” Semwayo said.

Prosecutor, Shamiso Ncube told the court that on September 6, Semwayo was a passenger on a Honda Fit vehicle which was driving towards Chipinge when it was side-swiped by a Trip Trans bus going in the opposite direction.

As the bus driver, Fila Machona, was negotiating with the Honda Fit driver, Semwayo fetched two burning logs from a nearby homestead and threw them at the bus.

Machona made a police report, leading to Semwayo’s arrest.