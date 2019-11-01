Black Rhinos’ late show denies TelOne

BLACK RHINOS..(0)2

BLACK Rhinos yesterday came from behind to beat TelOne in a top-flight league match at the National Sports Stadium, condemning the visitors further into the relegation quagmire.

BY HENRY MHARA

King Nadolo’s wonder goal on the 24th minute looked to be enough to give TelOne maximum points, but Rhinos rallied late with a goal from Allan Gahadzikwa five minutes from the end before substitute Osborne Mukuradare completed the come back on the 90th minute.

With the victory, the home side moved into fifth position on the log with 42 points.

Black Rhinos are now nine points behind log leaders, Caps United with six games remaining, and their coach Herbert Maruwa believes his side can nick the title.

“This is a good result. With the leading teams dropping points you never know what is going to happen. We still have six games to play and we still fancy our chances (of winning the title),” Maruwa said.

TelOne coach Rahman Gumbo refused to talk to the media after the match. His side remained in the relegation zone, sitting on 16th position with 29 points. They will need to pick up points if they harbour any chances of avoiding an immediate return to the second-tier league.

The match started 25 minutes late after a fracas between the two teams’ security officials, with the away team accusing the home side of denying them entry into the stadium.

When the match started, there were no real chances created in the initial stage, with action being concentrated in the middle of the park. But Nadolo would light up the atmosphere with a cracker that will contend for the goal of the season award.

The winger first killed off a high ball before firing a dipping volley on the turn from outside the box to beat a bamboozled Rhinos goalkeeper Ashley Reyners.

His effort was probably the only highlight of the first half, with his goal the only shot on target registered by the two teams in that stanza.

That pattern of play continued in the second half, with the two teams failing to hit shots on target. That was until Gahadzikwa arrived from the blind side to score Rhinos’ first shot on target.

Five minutes later, the army side completed their comeback with their second shot on target when Mukuradare headed in a cross.

Teams

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, J Mukombwe, T Jaravani, F Banda, A Tandi, M Mukumba, E Chigiji (M Mekiwa, 46′), A Gahadzikwa, M Demera (G Saunyama, 60′), W Taderera, W Mutasa (O Mukuradare, 69′)

TelOne: R Pitisi, C Mutero, M Chigumira, S Phiri, T Nyabinde, I Zambezi, E Zinyama, J Jam, T Sibanda (M Moyo, 72′), K Nadolo, E Mandiranga (J Muzokomba, 54′)