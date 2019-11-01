Matanga reassigns police top brass

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has reassigned Deputy Commissioner-Generals to various portfolios to strengthen the force.

By Staff Reporter

The reassignments are with immediate effect.

Stephen Mutamba has been moved from crime to operations, while Mind Elliot Ngirandi has been reassigned to crime from human resources.

Learn Ncube will now be in charge of administration, having been moved from operations, while Lorraine Chipato has been reassigned from administration to human resources.

“These transfers have been effected in order to utilise relevant skills and mentoring of senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police, with a view of improving performance in line with ZRP’s constitutional mandate of preventing, detecting and investigating crime,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement last night.