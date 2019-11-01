Timely boost for Bulawayo City

Zifa Southern Region Division One side Bulawayo City have received a timely boost in their quest to win promotion back into the country’s top-flight league after receiving a $53 000 cash injection from the local authority’s off-shoot Ingwebu Breweries. The club has since used the money to clear outstanding player signing-on fees and winning bonuses

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The club received the money last week when they beat Ajax Hotspurs to move to the top of the log standings.

Ingwebu Breweries managing director Dumisani Mhlanga yesterday made an official presentation to the club chairman Jerry Sibanda at a function held at the club offices.

An elated Sibanda confirmed that they had cleared debts owed to the players.

“We are a struggling team without resources, sponsored by ratepayers and without anything from elsewhere. We might find it hard to finish this year. Ingwebu has done us good for us to be where we are. We are now on top of the log. We are leading with 58 points followed by our rivals Talen Vision. These are guys who can score 26 goals in two matches when we have managed to score only 49 goals in 15 games. Ingwebu came on board and gave us a big cake for our boys. Everybody went home smiling last week. Now we do not owe anybody anything,” Sibanda said. Mhlanga pledged continued support for Bulawayo City going into next year.

“I am happy with my team at Ingwebu and more excited that Ingwebu has been able to give you a little something. My hope is that as we go into the New Year, we can do much better. I can assure you that into the New Year we will try by all means to support the team. Things are difficult, but we will to do our best; even as we do our budgets for 2020 we want to do better than what we have done this year,” Mhlanga said.

Bulawayo City host Binga Pirates this afternoon at Luveve Stadium with their last two games coming up against Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls and another away game to Arenel.

Coach Try Ncube is upbeat as they push for the sole ticket to the top division.

“It’s another cup final game (against Binga Pirates). The stakes are high and we want to put up a fight to get three points,” Ncube said.

While Bulawayo City take on Binga Pirates, the Mkhuphali Masuku-coached Talen Vision will be up against Bosso90 at Crescent Sports Club at the same time as the race for the Premiership ticket heats up.

With three games to go, Talen Vision are on 55 points, just three behind City after losing to Indlovu Iyanyathela last week.