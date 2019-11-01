Promoters turning blind eye on us: Zimdancehall artiste

Up-and-coming Zimdancehall artiste Brian “Ding” Chipara has lamented lack of sponsorship in the farming town as a major drawback for most artistes in his category.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Having started music in 2003, the 35-year-old chanter from Holland Farm in Mvurwi said he will not give up despite the hurdles thrown on his path as his dream was to be ranked among the country’s best musicians.

The artiste told NewsDay Life & Style that renowned studios such as Chillspot Records were charging high recording fees.

“We have vast talent here in Mvurwi, but promoters are turning a blind eye on us. We cannot afford the so-called big studios. Just last week, I went to Harare and tried Chillspot Studios who are demanding a minimum fee of US$50. I simply cannot afford that as an individual,” Chipara lamented.

The artiste, who has one album, Hupenyu, and has recorded 10 singles which he sent to various radio stations said to date only one single titled Castle has made it on air.

He implored radio stations to play his songs as he was currently marketing his music through social media platforms.

“We have a big challenge of airplay. So far only one of my songs is getting airplay. This speaks to the issue of sponsorship. For us to be heard we have to go to Harare, yet we have studios here in Mvurwi,” he said.

Chipara once shared the stage with sungura prodigy Romeo Gasa and Wasu Dacoda in Mvurwi and he aims to perform alongside big names like Soul Jah Love whom he is currently working with on a collaboration.

“I am currently working on a collaboration song with Soul Jah Love titled Kwamuri Baba to be released mid-month,” he said.

Mvurwi boasts of one Zimdancehall artiste, Takura Chioniso, popularly known as Blot Grenade, who hit the headlines after relocating to Harare, where he recorded his hit song Ndiri Bad on the Star riddim at Chillspot Records.

Despite recording his first song Pamangoma at Talkat Studio in Mvurwi, it did not help his career to soar to greater heights until he relocated to Harare.