Mohadi to lead clean-up campaign

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ACTING President Kembo Mohadi will today lead the National Clean-Up Campaign at Waverly Bus Stop in Kadoma as the country prepares to mark the campaign’s first anniversary.

The Office of the Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is anticipated to headline the clean-up campaign at Chegutu Bus Stop.

Environmental Management Agency spokesperson Mr Steady Kangata said preparations for the monthly event, which was initiated by President Mnangagwa and given effect through a declaration launched on December 5, 2018 to inculcate a sense of cleanliness in the country are complete.

“Acting President Mohadi will be leading the main event in Kadoma at Waverly bus terminus while the office of VP Chiwenga will be leading the clean-up campaign at Chegutu bus terminus,” said Mr Kangata.

He added that First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is expected to lead the clean-up campaign at Mbare bus terminus.

She will be accompanied by the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation secretary Mr Wilfred Chibage.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo and the Harare City Council will also take part at the clean-up campaign.

Political parties under the Political Actors Dialogue will also participate at the cleaning exercises at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre in Harare.

The national clean-up exercise, which is conducted between 8am and 10am on the first Friday of every month, has seen people becoming increasingly aware of the need to keep their environment clean.