Highlanders move up the ladder

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS continued their fine form since the arrival of Dutch coach, Hendrik De Jongh with a 3-1 victory over Yadah FC on Thursday at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso dominated the match from the first minute and were rewarded with a dominant performance that saw them score three goals in the first half, with Mbongeni Ndlovu, Godfrey Makaruse and striker, Tinashe Makanda chipping in with a goal each.

The win saw them move four places up the ladder to sixth place and now sit on 39 points.

In the other Castle Lager match played on Thursday Black Rhinos beat TelOne 2-1.