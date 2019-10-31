JUST IN: President arrives in Botswana

Lincoln Towindo in GABORONE, Botswana

President Mnangagwa arrived here this evening where he is attending the inauguration ceremony of Botswana’s President-elect Mokgweetsi Masisi tommorow.

The President landed at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport where he was received by the Botswana Lands secretary Ms Bonolo Khumotaka, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Botswana Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro and other embassy staff. He will join other Heads of State and Government attending the ceremony at the University of Botswana’s Indoor Sports Arena where scores of Batswana are expected to attend.