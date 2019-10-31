Govt renews fight against litterbugs

Norman Muchemwa

Government will be working with the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) to track vehicles from which occupants would have thrown out litter, as it tightens the noose around litterbugs who continue to pollute the environment.

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA), a statutory body, will also impose stiff penalties ranging from level three, which attracts a $100 fine, to level 14 that warrants a staggering $30 000 fee.

Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Permanent Secretary Mr Munesuishe Munodawafa told The Sunday Mail ‘litterbugs on wheels’ will now be in the crosshairs of authorities.

“We are working as Government through Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) to trace those cars. We actually have a number of cases that have happened in Harare, we have traced those people and the highest fine so far is $600. We will enforce this from now on moving forward,” he said.

“Anybody who throws out litter, enforcement will be massive . . . we will do everything we can to ensure a clean environment.”

EMA is empowered through Section 83 of the EMA Act to arrest individuals and companies who dump litter at undesignated places.

Government’s renewed push to achieve a clean environment comes ahead of the national clean-up day tomorrow, which is marked on the first Friday of each month.

Mr Munodawafa said the ministry together with transport operators will target sprucing up national highways and bus termini around the country during tomorrow’s campaign.

“We are saying let us put emphasis on the transport sub-sector, we are approaching festive holidays . . . our highways have a lot of litter,” he said.

“We are simply saying let us start creating a clean environment on our highways and also on bus termini.”

Local authorities, he said, had to partner transport operators who are willing to complement their efforts to create a conducive working environment.

Mbare bus terminus, which doesn’t have functional toilets and refuse bins, is being targeted.

In addition to rehabilitating toilets, some transports operators are also willing to supply refuse bins, Mr Munodawafa said.