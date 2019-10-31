Local tourism products to be pitched at London fair

Andrew Moyo

Zimbabwe will take the opportunity to pitch local tourism products at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, UK, next week.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry will join hands in the effort to grow and consolidate the country’s European market share.

ZTA acting chief executive officer Mr Givemore Chidzidzi said the country hopes to build on the back of positive rave views from global media.

“Our participation is anchored in the confidence espoused from the ratings and positive stories on Zimbabwe by global media such as Lonely Planet, BBC, Discovery Channel and Aljazeera, who are opinion shapers in themselves. Ours is a story of hope,” said Chidzidzi.

WTM is one of the largest and most established travel events in the world, attracting over 51 000 global participants.

Following last year’s successful introduction of the Regional Inspiration Zones, WTM London 2019 will continue to host a varied selection of informative sessions in each of the areas fitting the region in which the stage is located.

This year’s edition will see a Ministers’ Summit hosted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)’s secretary-general, Zurab Pololikashvili, and WTM London’s senior director, Simon Press.

This three-day fair, which begins on Monday, will provide a practical platform for tourism leaders in the public and private sectors to share best practices and create new innovative perspectives for the travel sector.

The country is replete with alluring tourist attractions such as the Great Zimbabwe monument and the Victoria Falls.